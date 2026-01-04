Veteran Dravidian ideologue L Ganesan passes away at 92

Ganesan was also imprisoned under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the Emergency. He served as a member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Council and was elected to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly twice from the Orathanadu Assembly Segment in 1971 and 1989. After leaving DMK, he co-founded Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) with Vaiko.

Party dynamics

Ganesan's expulsion from MDMK and return to DMK

Ganesan was elected to the Lok Sabha from Tiruchi on an MDMK ticket in 2004. However, he was expelled from MDMK in 2008 for defying the party whip during a trust motion moved by Manmohan Singh's government at the Center. He later rejoined DMK, where he was affectionately called "Mozhipor Thalapathy" (Commander of Language Struggle) by his supporters. Ganesan is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter.