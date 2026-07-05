Priyanka, Kejriwal should be interrogated over Ram Mandir claims: VHP

Evidence submission

VHP seeks action against people making baseless allegations

Kumar's letter also asked these leaders to provide the basis of their allegations, sources of information, and any documents or evidence to back their claims. The VHP is seeking action against those who make baseless allegations intended to create "hatred, ill will and enmity." If credible evidence supports the allegations, they should aid the investigation; if not, legal action may be considered against those making what Kumar termed "wild allegations."