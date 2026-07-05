Priyanka, Kejriwal should be interrogated over Ram Mandir claims: VHP
What's the story
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has requested the Ayodhya Police to interrogate Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over their allegations in the Ram Janmabhoomi temple donation embezzlement case. According to Hindustan Times, in a letter dated July 4, VHP international president Alok Kumar asked Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Tiwari to summon these leaders and record their statements.
Evidence submission
VHP seeks action against people making baseless allegations
Kumar's letter also asked these leaders to provide the basis of their allegations, sources of information, and any documents or evidence to back their claims. The VHP is seeking action against those who make baseless allegations intended to create "hatred, ill will and enmity." If credible evidence supports the allegations, they should aid the investigation; if not, legal action may be considered against those making what Kumar termed "wild allegations."
Allegations detailed
Kejriwal, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav made allegations
Kejriwal had alleged that thieves made away with ₹200 crore in cash and valuables from the temple. He also questioned the silence of law enforcement agencies. Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav alleged a ₹20,000-crore scam involving missing cash, gold, silver and other valuables. AAP's Sanjay Singh claimed over ₹200 crore was stolen from donation boxes with involvement from more than 50 employees.
Meeting update
VHP Central Management Committee meeting shifted to Delhi
The VHP's Central Management Committee meeting has been moved from Ayodhya to New Delhi amid the ongoing investigation into the embezzlement case. The meeting will now be held on July 18-19 in Delhi instead of its original schedule from June 25-29 in Ayodhya. Senior VHP leader Champat Rai's participation remains uncertain after he resigned as general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust amid the controversy.