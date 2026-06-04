Vijay allots lone vacant Rajya Sabha seat to Congress 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has allocated the only vacant Rajya Sabha seat from the state to his alliance partner, the Congress . The decision was made shortly after Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar met with Vijay. After the meeting, he said, "We requested the Chief Minister that this Rajya Sabha seat be allocated to the Congress party." Speculations are rife that Praveen Chakravarty, a key architect of the Congress-TVK alliance, could be nominated for the Upper House berth.

Vacancy details Congress leaders welcome the decision The Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant after the resignation of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader CV Shanmugam, who was elected to the Tamil Nadu Assembly. Congress leaders have welcomed this decision, calling it a politically significant move. With this new seat, Congress will have two ministers and two Rajya Sabha MPs in the state, a significant gain for a party that has suffered electorally in Tamil Nadu in years.

Political implications Rajya Sabha seat politically significant for Congress The Congress's parliamentary strength has been impacted after its split from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and alliance with Vijay's party. Political analysts said the decision could be an attempt to strengthen the alliance against Congress's former partner, DMK. "While the Congress wants to further expand its political landscape in Tamil Nadu, TVK would reward the Congress for the support. Vijay wants to ensure that he conveys offering support to the Congress," said political analyst Ramu Manivannan.

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