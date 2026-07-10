'Most painful moment': Vijay slams police, DMK over Karur stampede
What's the story
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay has returned to Karur, the site of a deadly stampede in September 2025. The incident claimed 41 lives just before he was scheduled to deliver a pre-election speech. During his visit, he slammed local police and opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for their roles in the tragedy. He said he had "trusted" the police to guide him, calling the incident "the most painful moment in my life, one that continues to haunt me."
Misleading claims
'Trusted police to guide me'
Vijay accused the police of misleading him about the crowding and allowing the rally to go ahead despite risks. He asked why the police didn't stop him if they felt there was danger of a stampede. When I entered Karur, they (the police) could have stopped me, no?" he asked, adding, "They had every right to cancel the meeting."
Political blame
DMK accused of politicizing tragedy
Shifting his focus to the DMK, Vijay accused them of orchestrating the stampede and politicizing the tragedy. He lamented the loss of "innocent, cherubic children" and slammed critics for accusing him of hiding after the incident. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader alleged a conspiracy between his political rivals and the police to trigger the stampede.
Job controversy
TN government moves to give jobs to victims' families
The Tamil Nadu government decided to give jobs to the families of the stampede victims, a move that has faced legal challenges. The DMK argued this could influence witnesses in an ongoing probe into the tragedy. Their plea was rejected by the Supreme Court, which asked if it wanted "the court to dictate what a chief minister should do?"
Court ruling
Legal battles continue over witness protection measures
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court allowed the Tamil Nadu government's decision to provide jobs to victims' families, terming it a "policy decision." However, it said these appointments would be temporary and subject to its final verdict in the case. This comes amid ongoing legal battles over witness protection measures before CM Vijay's visit.