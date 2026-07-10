The incident claimed 41 lives

'Most painful moment': Vijay slams police, DMK over Karur stampede

By Snehil Singh 02:13 pm Jul 10, 202602:13 pm

What's the story

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay has returned to Karur, the site of a deadly stampede in September 2025. The incident claimed 41 lives just before he was scheduled to deliver a pre-election speech. During his visit, he slammed local police and opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for their roles in the tragedy. He said he had "trusted" the police to guide him, calling the incident "the most painful moment in my life, one that continues to haunt me."