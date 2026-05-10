Tamil Nadu: Meet members of Vijay's 1st cabinet list
What's the story
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay has announced the first list of ministers in his cabinet, marking a historic shift in Tamil Nadu politics. The list includes a diverse group of leaders from the TVK, including a 29-year-old MLA who is now the youngest minister. Notably, no Congress leaders are part of this initial lineup.
Cabinet details
Anand, Aadhav and Keerthana
The cabinet includes N Anand, who was the president of Vijay's fan club association and is now the party's General Secretary. Aadhav Arjuna, a former national-level basketball player and political strategist, is also part of this lineup. The list further includes S Keerthana, a 29-year-old actor from Sivakasi who is now the youngest minister in Vijay's cabinet.
Cabinet details
Doctors and AIADMK leader
The cabinet also includes Dr KG Arunraj, a physician and former Indian Revenue Service officer, and Dr TK Prabhu, an Indian dentist. KA Sengottaiyan, a senior leader from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), is another member of this cabinet. P Venkataramanan, an advocate and first-time MLA from Mylapore Assembly constituency in Chennai, is also part of Vijay's cabinet.
Cabinet details
Nirmal Kumar and Rajmohan Arumugam
The cabinet also includes Nirmal Kumar, who is Deputy General Secretary for IT and Social Media of TVK and won from the Thirupparankundram constituency in Madurai. Rounding up the list is Rajmohan Arumugam, an actor, stand-up comedian, and motivational speaker, who won from the Egmore constituency in Chennai, and is also part of this cabinet.