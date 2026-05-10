Tamil Nadu: Meet members of Vijay's 1st cabinet list

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay has announced the first list of ministers in his cabinet, marking a historic shift in Tamil Nadu politics. The list includes a diverse group of leaders from the TVK, including a 29-year-old MLA who is now the youngest minister. Notably, no Congress leaders are part of this initial lineup.

Cabinet details Anand, Aadhav and Keerthana The cabinet includes N Anand, who was the president of Vijay's fan club association and is now the party's General Secretary. Aadhav Arjuna, a former national-level basketball player and political strategist, is also part of this lineup. The list further includes S Keerthana, a 29-year-old actor from Sivakasi who is now the youngest minister in Vijay's cabinet.

Cabinet details Doctors and AIADMK leader The cabinet also includes Dr KG Arunraj, a physician and former Indian Revenue Service officer, and Dr TK Prabhu, an Indian dentist. KA Sengottaiyan, a senior leader from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), is another member of this cabinet. P Venkataramanan, an advocate and first-time MLA from Mylapore Assembly constituency in Chennai, is also part of Vijay's cabinet.

Advertisement