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Home / News / Politics News / Vijay's floor test to prove majority in TN assembly begins 
Vijay's floor test to prove majority in TN assembly begins 
Vijay's party won 108 seats in 2026 elections

Vijay's floor test to prove majority in TN assembly begins 

By Chanshimla Varah
May 13, 2026
09:59 am
What's the story

The floor test for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has commenced in the legislative assembly following the formation of the state government. Several MLAs from various parties arrived at the assembly to take part in Vijay's floor test. Vijay took oath as Tamil Nadu's chief minister on Sunday. His party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), won 108 seats in the 2026 assembly elections but fell short of a majority in the 234-member House.

Coalition support

TVK coalition has comfortable majority

To form a government, he allied with Congress and several smaller parties, taking his coalition's strength to 120. The TVK's coalition includes Congress (five seats), Indian Union Muslim League (two), Communist Party of India (two), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (two) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (two). This gives them a comfortable majority above the required 118 seats. However, one MLA, who won by one-vote margin, has been barred from voting by the Madras High Court, reducing their strength to 119.

Party division

AIADMK divided ahead of trust vote

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won 47 seats but is divided. A faction led by CV Shanmugam and SP Velumani has backed Vijay, accusing AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami of seeking an alliance with the DMK. The official AIADMK, however, has issued a whip directing all 47 MLAs to oppose Vijay's confidence motion.

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Support dispute

Controversy over alleged support from AMMK MLA

Adding to the drama, a political controversy erupted over alleged support from Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) MLA S Kamaraj. AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran accused TVK of using a forged letter and AI-generated video to misrepresent Kamaraj's support. The TVK denied these allegations and released video footage of Kamaraj signing the letter. Kamaraj has since been expelled from AMMK.

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