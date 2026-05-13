Vijay's floor test to prove majority in TN assembly begins 

The floor test for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has commenced in the legislative assembly following the formation of the state government. Several MLAs from various parties arrived at the assembly to take part in Vijay's floor test. Vijay took oath as Tamil Nadu's chief minister on Sunday. His party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), won 108 seats in the 2026 assembly elections but fell short of a majority in the 234-member House.

Coalition support TVK coalition has comfortable majority To form a government, he allied with Congress and several smaller parties, taking his coalition's strength to 120. The TVK's coalition includes Congress (five seats), Indian Union Muslim League (two), Communist Party of India (two), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (two) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (two). This gives them a comfortable majority above the required 118 seats. However, one MLA, who won by one-vote margin, has been barred from voting by the Madras High Court, reducing their strength to 119.

Party division AIADMK divided ahead of trust vote The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won 47 seats but is divided. A faction led by CV Shanmugam and SP Velumani has backed Vijay, accusing AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami of seeking an alliance with the DMK. The official AIADMK, however, has issued a whip directing all 47 MLAs to oppose Vijay's confidence motion.

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