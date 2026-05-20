Vijay's TVK rules out cabinet berths for AIADMK rebels 

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has assured its allies that rebel All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs will not be given cabinet berths. This comes after the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) expressed their concerns over the possible inclusion of these MLAs in the government. VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan had earlier warned that if TVK included rebel AIADMK members in the ministry, it could lead to a re-evaluation of support from allied parties.

Cabinet expansion CM Vijay wants inclusive government There was speculation earlier that a section of breakaway AIADMK legislators who backed the TVK-led government could be given ministerial berths during the upcoming cabinet expansion. TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna, however, confirmed that there are no plans to accommodate rebel AIADMK MLAs in the cabinet. He said Chief Minister Vijay wants an inclusive government and is keen on power-sharing with parties that support social justice.

Inclusive governance Cabinet likely to expand to around 34 members The cabinet expansion is likely to include the Congress, VCK and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). The Congress party is expected to get two berths in the upcoming cabinet expansion, which will be announced soon by CM Vijay. Sources told India Today that the cabinet could eventually expand to around 34 members, with most key portfolios expected to remain with TVK while balancing alliance commitments and caste-regional equations.

Advertisement