'SP join kar liya kya': Ravi Kishan-BJP councilor stoke controversy

In the audio, Tripathi raises concerns about widespread waterlogging and asks Kishan about his location.

To this, Kishan replies that he is at Taramandal and asks Tripathi where he is.

Tripathi then flags waterlogging in several areas and alleges that floodwater regulators at Tarkulahi and near Palm Paradise were not working. He seeks Kishan's intervention.

The MP assures him that he will look into the matter, saying he is already monitoring the situation.