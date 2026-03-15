Political leaders welcome Sonam Wangchuk's release from jail

Political leaders have welcomed the release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was detained under the National Security Act . The 59-year-old was arrested on September 26, 2025, two days after protests turned violent in Ladakh over statehood and constitutional inclusion. His detention sparked widespread criticism and demands for his release from various political quarters.

Official response 'Positive step toward peace and stability' Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena welcomed the decision to revoke Wangchuk's detention. He called it a positive step toward peace and stability in the region. Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also welcomed the release, saying, "First of all, Sonam Wangchuk should have never been arrested and that too under NSA."

Apology demanded Government should apologize to Wangchuk: Jairam Ramesh Congress MP Jairam Ramesh also demanded an apology from the Modi government for Wangchuk's arrest. He said, "The INC had condemned the arrest of Sonam Wangchuk on completely bogus grounds six months back." Ramesh added that the government should apologize to Wangchuk and his family, as well as to the people of Ladakh.

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Case comparison BJP-led government's treatment of Ladakhis shameful: Kejriwal Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also slammed the BJP-led government over Wangchuk's arrest. He compared it to how his party leaders were treated in the alleged Delhi liquor scam, saying they were jailed "for months and years" on fabricated charges. Kejriwal said, "The Modi government stands exposed once again. A scientist and climate activist who had dedicated his life to the nation was arrested without any evidence."

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Detainee release Ladakhi leaders demand release of other detainees Leaders from Ladakh have welcomed Wangchuk's release, but are now demanding that the government release other detainees. Ladakh MP Mohamad Hanifa said, "We welcome the release of Sonam Wangchuk. But others also need to be released." The co-chairman of Leh Apex Body (LAB), Cherring Dorjay Lakruk, called charges against Wangchuk "frivolous and fabricated," adding that the government couldn't prove them in court.