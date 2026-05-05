'Was kicked in belly, manhandled when CCTV was off': Mamata

Outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has claimed that she was kicked in the "belly, backside" and manhandled by "CRPF goons" when when she visited the counting center in Bhabanipur on Monday. She claimed the CCTV was off then. "If Central forces can behave like this. I have nothing to say. I have seen former BJP governments...But nothing like this," she said.

Twitter Post 'CRPF did not allow me to go inside' #WATCH | Kolkata: Outgoing West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "After first round of counting, they started saying that BJP is getting 195-200. You didn't wait for the final result. You didn't even wait for 5-6 rounds. After that campaign with the press media, BJP went inside… pic.twitter.com/e72Bcs8Dpj — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2026

Media Rape threats were issued, she alleged She claimed that as BJP workers entered booths and started beating "our people," after media began saying the BJP was heading for 195-200 seats, the police were "totally inactive." She also alleged that threats were issued to women. "They said to them, 'We will rape you'," Banerjee said. She questioned the conduct of central forces, asking , "Is this jawan bahini or goon bahini?"

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Allegations Won't resign, she says Speaking at a press conference, she said they didn't lose the polls because 100 seats were "forcibly taken away" and so she would not be resigning. "There is no question of my resignation. I will not go to Raj Bhavan. We did not lose the election," she said. "Officially, through the Election Commission, they can defeat us, but morally we won."

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CEC 'BJP played game directly with the Election Commission' She also accused the government and the Election Commission of working together for the TMC's downfall, saying, "Two days before the election, they started arresting our people. They started raiding everywhere. They changed all IPS and IAS officers." "They selected people from their party and BJP played the game directly with the Election Commission. It is a betting between the BJP and Election Commission."

PM PM and HM are also involved: Banerjee She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are involved in this scheme. "PM and HM are also involved, direct interference. They deleted 90 lakh names in the SIR. When we went to court, 32 lakh names were included...They played dirty, nasty and mischievous games. I have never seen this type of election in my life," she said.