What exit polls predicted for Bengal, Assam, TN, Kerala, Puducherry 

The exit poll results of the West Bengal Assembly elections are out and they indicate a possible shift in power. Four out of six exit polls predict that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could form the government for the first time in West Bengal. The Praja Poll predicts a major win for the BJP with 178-208 seats, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) may be reduced to 85-110 seats.

Poll predictions Variations in predictions for BJP, TMC P-Marq also predicts BJP will win 150-175 seats and TMC between 118 and 138. Matrize gives BJP 146-161 seats, while Poll Diary forecasts a range of 142-171 for the saffron party. However, Janmat Polls predict a third consecutive term for TMC with Mamata Banerjee at the helm, giving them between 195 and 205 seats. Peoples Pulse also predicts a TMC win with 177-187 constituencies.

Tamil Nadu DMK likely to win in Tamil Nadu In Tamil Nadu, most exit polls predict a victory for the MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies. At least three agencies forecast that Chief Minister MK Stalin's party will win between 122 and 145 seats in the state's 234-seat assembly. However, NDTV-Axis My India predicts a strong showing for actor Vijay's new party, TVK, with a possible win of 98-120 seats.

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Election dynamics UDF return in Kerala In Kerala, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is likely to return to power, ending the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) decade-long rule, exit polls have predicted. Exit polls predict a decisive victory for the UDF, with estimates of 70-90 seats out of 140. Matrize predicts the UDF to win 70-75 seats; People's Pulse predicted 75-85 seats for the UDF, 55-65 for the LDF, and 0-3 for the NDA.

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Assam BJP return in Assam Exit polls for Assam show a clear victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance, indicating that the current coalition will likely retain power for a third consecutive term. The NDA is expected to win approximately 88 to 100 seats in the 126-member Assembly. In comparison, the Indian National Congress-led opposition alliance is anticipated to lag with 24 to 36 seats, indicating a weaker electoral position.