Meet Aviva Baig, Priyanka Gandhi's son, Raihan's longtime girlfriend

As wedding bells ring in the Gandhi-Vadra family, public curiosity has turned toward Aviva Baig, who is set to marry Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra 's son, Raihan Vadra . The couple will reportedly get engaged in a private ceremony in Rajasthan soon. They have been dating for around seven years and are set to formalize their relationship with both families' consent. Baig is a Delhi-based photographer and producer. Here's more about her.

Professional background Baig's education and career in the creative arts Baig hails from a Delhi-based family close to the Vadras. Her father, Imran Baig, is a businessman, and her mother, Nandita Baig, is a popular interior designer. She completed her early education in the national capital before earning a degree in Media Communications and Journalism. Raihan is an installation and visual artist, and his bride-to-be has carved out a career in the creative arts, too. Her work focuses strongly on nature, everyday life, and visual storytelling.

Artistic achievements Baig's exhibitions and creative work Baig has exhibited her work across prominent platforms in India over the past five years. Her exhibitions include You Cannot Miss This with Method Gallery in 2023, The Illusory World at The Quorum Club in 2019, and India Design ID with K2 India in 2018, reported India Today. She has also been featured on several national and international portals, gaining recognition within the contemporary photography and art circuit.

Career versatility Baig's diverse roles in media and communications Beyond photography, Baig has worked across multiple roles in media and communications. She is a freelance producer with PlusRymn and has previously worked as a junior project manager at PROPAGANDA. Her professional experience also includes stints as a marketing intern at Art Chain India and editor-in-chief of The Journal at I Parliament. She co-founded Atelier 11, a photographic studio and production company that works with agencies, brands, and clients across India.