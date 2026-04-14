Who is Samrat Choudhary, set to be new Bihar CM

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Samrat Choudhary as the new Chief Minister of Bihar, succeeding Nitish Kumar . He will take oath on Wednesday, according to CNN-News18. Kumar, a towering figure in Bihar politics, resigned from the Legislative Council on March 30 and stepped down as CM on April 14. The 75-year-old has been a dominant force in state politics for over five decades, serving as CM an unprecedented 10 times.

Political ascent Choudhary's political journey Choudhary, who was born on November 16, 1968, in Munger district, has a rich political lineage. His father was a six-time MLA, and his mother won the same seat in 1998. Choudhary made his political debut in 1990 and served as Agriculture Minister under Rabri Devi's government. He defected to the JD(U) in 2014 and finally joined the BJP in 2017. Choudhary's name was proposed by four leaders, including Deputy CM Vijay Sinha and Industries Minister Dilip Jaiswal.

Caste dynamics Caste dynamics at play Choudhary belongs to the Kushwaha community, which makes up 4.3% of Bihar's population, according to a state caste enumeration conducted in 2023. The BJP hopes his appointment will help them consolidate support from this influential OBC group in the post-Kumar era. This is especially important as they lack a leader from the Kurmi community, Kumar's background.

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Political experience Choudhary's experience and BJP's strategic moves Choudhary has served as the BJP's Bihar unit chief and held several ministerial portfolios. His extensive political experience will be crucial in his new role. The BJP has always been strategic with its caste calculations, as seen in their choice of CM candidates in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh back in 2023.

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Historic appointment Historic shift in Bihar politics Choudhary's appointment is a historic moment for the BJP as it has never had a CM from its ranks in Bihar. His elevation indicates that the BJP has taken control of the state government and political narrative from its ally, at least for now. The next Bihar election is due in 2030, giving Choudhary time to establish himself as a formidable leader in state politics.