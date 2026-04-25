Why Sandeep Pathak's exit from AAP is shocking

Sandeep Pathak, the Aam Aadmi Party 's (AAP) national organizational general secretary, has shocked the party by defecting to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His exit comes after two-thirds of AAP's Rajya Sabha MPs merged with the BJP. Pathak was known as a backroom operator and a key strategist for Arvind Kejriwal , often likened to Amit Shah.

Strategic shift Pathak's diminishing role in AAP Pathak was instrumental in AAP's political planning and execution, taking charge of organizational decisions and negotiations with Congress. However, he started distancing himself from Kejriwal and the party's central strategy during 2025. His role was further diminished during the Delhi elections when his strategies were questioned for overpromising and underdelivering.

Legal action Legal action under anti-defection law likely against defectors The AAP is likely to invoke the anti-defection law against Pathak, Chadha, and Ashok Mittal. ND Gupta, the party's Rajya Sabha Chief Whip, may be asked to take legal action. However, it remains uncertain if this will have any impact on their decision to join the BJP.

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