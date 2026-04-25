Why Sandeep Pathak's exit from AAP is shocking
What's the story
Sandeep Pathak, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national organizational general secretary, has shocked the party by defecting to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His exit comes after two-thirds of AAP's Rajya Sabha MPs merged with the BJP. Pathak was known as a backroom operator and a key strategist for Arvind Kejriwal, often likened to Amit Shah.
Strategic shift
Pathak's diminishing role in AAP
Pathak was instrumental in AAP's political planning and execution, taking charge of organizational decisions and negotiations with Congress. However, he started distancing himself from Kejriwal and the party's central strategy during 2025. His role was further diminished during the Delhi elections when his strategies were questioned for overpromising and underdelivering.
Legal action
Legal action under anti-defection law likely against defectors
The AAP is likely to invoke the anti-defection law against Pathak, Chadha, and Ashok Mittal. ND Gupta, the party's Rajya Sabha Chief Whip, may be asked to take legal action. However, it remains uncertain if this will have any impact on their decision to join the BJP.
Leadership shakeup
Talks on defection held days before merger
The timing of the merger was surprising, coming shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in West Bengal. Sources say one of the defecting MPs had met a senior AAP leader for talks on April 23. The MP was part of internal discussions about possible defections, but their own switch remained under wraps till now.