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Home / News / Politics News / Why Sandeep Pathak's exit from AAP is shocking
Why Sandeep Pathak's exit from AAP is shocking
Pathak was AAP's national organizational general secretary

Why Sandeep Pathak's exit from AAP is shocking

By Snehil Singh
Apr 25, 2026
12:40 pm
What's the story

Sandeep Pathak, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national organizational general secretary, has shocked the party by defecting to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His exit comes after two-thirds of AAP's Rajya Sabha MPs merged with the BJP. Pathak was known as a backroom operator and a key strategist for Arvind Kejriwal, often likened to Amit Shah.

Strategic shift

Pathak's diminishing role in AAP

Pathak was instrumental in AAP's political planning and execution, taking charge of organizational decisions and negotiations with Congress. However, he started distancing himself from Kejriwal and the party's central strategy during 2025. His role was further diminished during the Delhi elections when his strategies were questioned for overpromising and underdelivering.

Legal action

Legal action under anti-defection law likely against defectors

The AAP is likely to invoke the anti-defection law against Pathak, Chadha, and Ashok Mittal. ND Gupta, the party's Rajya Sabha Chief Whip, may be asked to take legal action. However, it remains uncertain if this will have any impact on their decision to join the BJP.

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Leadership shakeup

Talks on defection held days before merger

The timing of the merger was surprising, coming shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in West Bengal. Sources say one of the defecting MPs had met a senior AAP leader for talks on April 23. The MP was part of internal discussions about possible defections, but their own switch remained under wraps till now.

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