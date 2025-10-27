'Will scrap Waqf Bill if voted to power': Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has promised to scrap the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Bihar if his alliance comes to power. He made this announcement on Sunday while campaigning in four Seemanchal Assembly seats: Pranpur, Kocha Dhaman, Jokihat, and Narpatganj. Yadav said that the election is a battle for constitutional and pluralistic values. "If our government is formed, we will throw that (Waqf) Bill into the dustbin," he said at multiple rallies, according to The Indian Express.

Political accusations Yadav slams Nitish Kumar, BJP Yadav also took a dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for "making space" for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He said, "RJD is a party that has never compromised on its ideology. Lalu ji never compromised with communal forces." The RJD leader also accused the BJP of intimidating him through central agencies. He alleged that Amit Shah threatened him in Patna to make him think about contesting the next election.

Election promises RJD leader promises jobs, accuses government of copying him During his 17-month stint as Deputy Chief Minister, Yadav said he created "five lakh jobs by regularizing four lakh contractual teachers." He reiterated his promise of "one government job for every household in Bihar." The RJD leader also slammed the current government for copying his schemes by raising pensions and providing 125 units of free electricity. He urged voters to choose between short-term handouts and permanent jobs.