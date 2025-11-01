BJP MP Ravi Kishan receives death threat over Yadav remarks

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament and actor Ravi Kishan has reportedly received a death threat from a caller who identified himself as Ajay Kumar Yadav. The call was made from the Ara district in Bihar , where the caller claimed to be from Jawaniya village. The threat was allegedly over Kishan's comments on the Yadav community during a recent election campaign in Bihar.

Threat details Caller threatens to shoot Kishan The caller, who allegedly reached out to Kishan's personal secretary Shivam Dwivedi, used abusive language and threatened, "Ravi Kishan makes comments about Yadavs, so I will shoot him." Despite Dwivedi clarifying that the MP had not made any offensive remarks against any community, the caller became more aggressive. He also threatened to kill Kishan when he visits Bihar in four days.

MP's response I won't be intimidated, says Kishan In response to the threat, Kishan said he wouldn't be intimidated. He said, "I was recently subjected to abusive language over the phone, with indecent remarks made even about my mother." The MP also condemned the derogatory remarks against Lord Shri Ram and the Ayodhya temple. He called such acts "attempts to spread hatred and anarchy," vowing they would be met through "democratic strength and ideological resolve."