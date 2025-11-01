Sanjay Raut takes break due to health; Modi wishes recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut a speedy recovery after the latter announced he was taking a break from public life due to a "serious health issue." Raut, a Rajya Sabha MP and prominent member of the Uddhav faction of Shiv Sena, had earlier informed his followers on X that he is undergoing treatment and has been advised against public interaction.

Health update 'Praying for your speedy recovery...': PM Modi "You have all loved and trusted me. But I have developed serious health issues and am undergoing treatment. I will come out of this," he wrote, expressing hope to be in good health by next year. "As per medical advice, I have been asked not to step out or mingle in public." Prime Minister Modi responded with a post on X, "Praying for your speedy recovery and good health, Sanjay Raut Ji."

Twitter Post PM Modi's reply to Sanjay Raut's post Praying for your speedy recovery and good health, Sanjay Raut Ji.@rautsanjay61 https://t.co/nGgRFO4AhS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2025

Political impact Temporary withdrawal comes at a crucial time Raut's temporary withdrawal comes at a crucial time as Maharashtra prepares for important local body elections. Municipal council elections are expected in mid-November, followed by Zilla Parishad polls in December and the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections likely in January. The BMC is a key political battleground for Raut's party after the 2022 split.

Political criticism Raut has been a vocal critic of PM Modi Raut has been a vocal critic of PM Modi and the central government. In November 2024, he slammed the Prime Minister's "Ek hai toh safe hai" slogan, saying, "People are already safe in Maharashtra, but whenever Modi visits, the state becomes unsafe as he instigates divisions and provokes unrest." He also accused PM Modi of violating the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the Lok Sabha polls by "using his office for campaigning."