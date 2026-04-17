Women's reservation law notified amid ongoing Parliament debates on amendments 

The central government has notified the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, 2023 even as Parliament debates fresh constitutional amendments relating to delimitation and the implementation of women's reservation. The act provides for a 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies. The notification was issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice on April 16, 2026.

Notif What notification says The notification read: "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023, the Central Government hereby appoints the 16th day of April, 2026 as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force." The President had granted assent to the law in 2023 when the bill was passed by Parliament in September of that year.

President Timing of notification But it had not come into operation, as Section 1(2) deferred its taking effect by stating, "It shall come into force on such date as the Central Government may, by notification in the Official Gazette, appoint." The notification assumes significance as it comes at a time when Parliament is discussing amendments to delink women's reservation from post-Census delimitation requirements.

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Act Centre introduced the Constitution (131st) Amendment Bill According to the 2023 Act, women's reservation will not take effect until after the delimitation is completed. This meant that women's reservations would not be implemented until after the delimitation exercise is carried out on the basis of the next Census in 2027. However, on April 16, the Centre introduced the Constitution (131st) Amendment Bill, proposing to expand the Lok Sabha seats to 850.

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