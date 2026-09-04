Like Ayodhya, Mathura-Vrindavan to have grand temple complexes: Yogi Adityanath
What's the story
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced plans to build grand temple complexes in Mathura-Vrindavan, similar to those in Ayodhya and Kashi. The announcement was made after he offered prayers at the historic Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple on Friday. "The world's largest temple has been built in Shri Ayodhya Dham...our effort is that similarly grand complexes be prepared in Mathura-Vrindavan as well," he said.
Temple transformation
Adityanath's vision for Mathura-Vrindavan
This is not the first time Adityanath has proposed such a plan. He has often compared the religious development of Mathura-Vrindavan to that of Ayodhya and Kashi.
In 2021-22, he spoke about similar projects in these cities after the Ram temple and Kashi Vishwanath developments.
The CM also emphasized Lord Krishna's teachings, saying they remain relevant even today.
He warned that forces trying to disrupt national unity will face consequences as outlined in sacred texts.
Cultural resilience
Cultural heritage and Sanatan Dharma
Adityanath also stressed the importance of India's cultural heritage, saying Sanatan Dharma has survived despite invasions and attempts to suppress it.
He said those who tried to erase this tradition have faded into oblivion.
"Those who had the audacity to try and obliterate Sanatan Dharma were themselves reduced to dust and faded into oblivion," he said.
Festive spirit
Mathura's Janmashtami preparations
Meanwhile, Mathura is all decked up for Janmashtami, the festival celebrating Lord Krishna's birth, being celebrated on Friday.
The city is lit up with colorful lights and decorations at temples and religious sites.
This festive atmosphere comes as a backdrop to Adityanath's announcement of grand temple complexes in the region.