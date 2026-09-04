Like Ayodhya, Mathura-Vrindavan to have grand temple complexes: Yogi Adityanath

This is not the first time Adityanath has proposed such a plan. He has often compared the religious development of Mathura-Vrindavan to that of Ayodhya and Kashi.

In 2021-22, he spoke about similar projects in these cities after the Ram temple and Kashi Vishwanath developments.

The CM also emphasized Lord Krishna's teachings, saying they remain relevant even today.

He warned that forces trying to disrupt national unity will face consequences as outlined in sacred texts.