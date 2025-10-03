'You fled stampede scene, showed no remorse': Court blasts Vijay 

The Madras High Court has slammed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leaders, including party chief Vijay , for their actions during the recent Karur stampede. The court observed that Vijay "fled from the scene of occurrence" and noted that no remorse was shown by the party after 41 people lost their lives in the tragic event. The court also stated that it cannot close its eyes and avoid responsibilities as "the entire world has witnessed the events."

Investigation underway HC orders SIT probe into stampede "Two-wheelers were caught under a TVK bus, yet the driver did not stop despite witnessing it. Is it not a case of hit and run?" the bench asked. They further questioned the police, saying, "Why was a case of hit and run not registered? Why have the police failed to take cognizance of it?" Justice Senthilkumar of the Madurai Bench said the stampede was poorly managed and slammed state leniency toward Vijay.

Accountability questioned Court questions organizers, police about responsibilities The court has also questioned the organizers and police about their responsibility. It asked, "Don't you have any responsibility?" The bench observed that a man-made disaster claimed 41 innocent lives and emphasized it couldn't be a "mute spectator" or "shirk its responsibilities." The court made the remarks while hearing a plea by a man who had sent a representation to state officials, requesting that guidelines for road shows be framed and a thorough inquiry into the stampede be conducted.

SIT SIT ordered The court has ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by senior Indian Police Service officer Asra Garg, to probe the incident. Earlier, a division bench of the high court's seat at Madurai had refused to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter, observing that the Tamil Nadu Police is still probing the matter and that the petitions were brought by those who were not directly affected by the stampede.