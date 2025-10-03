'Why no panel for Manipur?': Stalin questions Karur fact-finding mission 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for sending a delegation of opposition MPs to Karur after a deadly stampede. The incident, which occurred at a rally by TVK chief Vijay , left 41 dead. Stalin pointed out that no such panels were sent to BJP-ruled states like Manipur after ethnic violence or during the Maha Kumbh stampede in Uttar Pradesh. He criticized the BJP for what he perceives as political motivations behind these actions.

Political motives BJP's Karur visit politically motivated, says Stalin Stalin alleged that the BJP's decision to send a delegation to Karur was "not due to care for Tamil Nadu...but due to the election" next year. He also criticized Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's visit to Karur as a "representative" of the central government. "When Tamil Nadu witnessed three major natural disasters...the Union Finance Minister did not care to visit the state...but had come to Karur. The BJP is a parasite surviving by sucking the blood of others," Stalin said.

Delegation visit Hema Malini slams DMK government This criticism comes amid an ongoing dispute between Tamil Nadu and the central government over fund disbursement. The BJP's eight-member delegation, led by actor Hema Malini, visited Karur to meet victims' families. Addressing the media after the meeting, Malini slammed the Stalin government for not providing a bigger venue for the rally. She said, "For a star of his stature...was unfair. Many women and young girls had come to see Vijay." The TVK had asked for more space, she added.