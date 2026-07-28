'Saved Pradhan Mantri by removing Pradhan': Akhilesh Yadav targets Centre
What's the story
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday took a dig at the government in Parliament over the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. He said that by taking Pradhan's resignation, they saved a "Pradhan Mantri (Prime Minister)." "When the minister (Dharmendra Pradhan) arrived in Parliament, he was welcomed outside the House. Imagine the immense relief the members must have felt and the major crisis from which they were saved. By removing one 'Pradhan,' you effectively saved the 'Pradhan Mantri'," he said.
Protest impact
SP chief lauds student unity
Yadav credited the youth-led agitation for forcing the government to act.
He praised their unity, saying they proved the world will bend if you know how to make it bend.
"The government thought it was invincible, but the youth proved that 'jhukti hai duniya, jhukane wala chahiye'...The government bowed down and made the minister resign," he said.
The protests marked the first student movement that received widespread support from parents, Yadav said, adding that governments only concede when under pressure.
Education criticism
BJP trying to destroy education system: Yadav
The SP chief also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its impact on India's education system.
He alleged that the party has tried to destroy education by painting it in one color.
"Ever since the BJP came to power, it has tried to destroy education, examinations and universities by painting them in one color. This created anger among students, which is why the protests became so massive....the world's biggest party had to budge. The approach should change," he said.
Rights accusation
Opposition fears government will outsource everything
Yadav accused the government of snatching the rights of Dalits and backward classes in recruitments.
He quipped that the opposition feared the Centre would eventually "outsource the entire government," just like it outsourced examinations to the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Referring to the Ram Mandir donation theft, a topic the BJP government has avoided, Yadav asked how those who failed to prevent the theft could prevent paper leaks.
"If the law were effective...how did 20 exams get leaked?" he asked.