'Saved Pradhan Mantri by removing Pradhan': Akhilesh Yadav targets Centre 

Yadav credited the youth-led agitation for forcing the government to act.

He praised their unity, saying they proved the world will bend if you know how to make it bend.

"The government thought it was invincible, but the youth proved that 'jhukti hai duniya, jhukane wala chahiye'...The government bowed down and made the minister resign," he said.

The protests marked the first student movement that received widespread support from parents, Yadav said, adding that governments only concede when under pressure.