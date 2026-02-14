12-year-old builds nuclear fusion reactor, hopes to set world record

Aiden's thoughts on the breakthrough

The journey wasn't easy—Aiden had to solve tough technical problems and ease his mom's safety worries.

The breakthrough came when his reactor produced neutrons, proving real fusion had happened.

For Aiden, this was an emotional win after four years of work.

He says he's driven by curiosity and believes fusion could play a key role in the future of energy, seeing this as just the start of his adventure in science.