1Password's new tool helps businesses manage all logins in 1 place Technology Mar 17, 2026

1Password just introduced Unified Access, a new tool that lets businesses handle all their login credentials, whether they use single sign-on (SSO) or not, from one platform.

It's now in public preview for 1Password Enterprise Password Manager (EPM) Business customers in US-hosted environments with at least 100 users.

The goal? Make securing and managing access across apps way easier.