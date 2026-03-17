1Password's new tool helps businesses manage all logins in 1 place
1Password just introduced Unified Access, a new tool that lets businesses handle all their login credentials, whether they use single sign-on (SSO) or not, from one platform.
It's now in public preview for 1Password Enterprise Password Manager (EPM) Business customers in US-hosted environments with at least 100 users.
The goal? Make securing and managing access across apps way easier.
Key features of Unified Access
Unified Access brings handy features like an App Launcher for quick sign-ins, Shadow IT Discovery to spot unmanaged apps, and Account Governance so you can instantly cut access when someone leaves or changes roles.
Everything is tracked and auditable; Unified Access requires 1Password Enterprise Password Manager and 1Password SaaS Manager and may require administrative setup and configuration to enable discovery and governance.
Streamlining password management for mixed environments
If your team uses a mix of devices or apps outside the usual SSO system, Unified Access keeps things organized.
It combines password management, SaaS discovery, and conditional access in one place, helping teams avoid password chaos and making life simpler for IT folks and users alike.