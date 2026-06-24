Japan shifted further east after 2011 earthquake, study reveals

Predictability factor

Anticipating seismic events

Unlike aftershocks, which are unpredictable, this new seismic event could be anticipated as it takes about 15 minutes for the waves to travel to Earth's core and back. However, since the energy was spread over a large area, it would have caused less damage than a typical magnitude 7.5 earthquake. The study also considered other explanations for Japan's shift but found them unlikely given their localized impacts.