24 minutes of music can ease anxiety, study says Technology Jan 27, 2026

Listening to music with auditory beat stimulation (ABS) for just 24 minutes can noticeably lower anxiety and reduce negative affect (the largest reduction in negative affect occurred in the 36-minute condition), according to a new study from Toronto Metropolitan University.

The research tracked 144 adults with moderate anxiety who were already on medication, comparing the effects of ABS music to pink noise over sessions of 12, 24, or 36 minutes.