42% of Android devices are now vulnerable to security risks

Google has warned that a large number of Android devices are vulnerable to malware and spyware attacks. The issue stems from the company's decision to stop providing security patches for devices running Android 12 or older versions. This affects an estimated 42.1% of all Android phones, leaving them open to potential hacking attempts and other risks.

Update issues Android fragmentation issue The problem of Android fragmentation is a long-standing one, with Google not controlling when or if phone makers push updates. Companies like Samsung, Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo, and Motorola manage their own schedules and often abandon devices after just a few years. As a result, only 57.9% of all devices are running Android 13 or newer versions.

Update comparison Contrast with Apple's update system Unlike Android, Apple controls both hardware and software, allowing it to push updates to older iPhones more consistently. StatCounter data shows that iOS 26 runs on about 50% of iPhones with another 40% still on the previous version, iOS 18. This stark contrast highlights how broken Android's update pipeline is compared to its rival platform.

Device vulnerability How to check if your phone is vulnerable? To check if your device is vulnerable, go to Settings > About phone > Android version. If it's on Android 12 or older and can't be upgraded, it isn't getting security patches from Google anymore. The company recommends upgrading to a mid-range phone that supports Android 13 or later for better protection against potential threats.

