This is how you can learn pottery at home

Pottery enthusiasts can now leverage AI to simplify design, choose materials, learn techniques, and even track production, all from the comfort of their home. These tools make crafting accessible for both beginners and pros, turning creative ideas into real pieces without requiring advanced skills. Here are five unique AI-powered tools designed for at-home pottery.

Tool 1 Microsoft Designer: Visualize pottery concepts Microsoft Designer via Microsoft 365 Copilot is a free AI image generator that brings pottery concepts to life in real time. You can enter prompts like "earthenware jug with blue geometric engravings and glossy green glaze" to get detailed images to guide your wheel or hand-building processes. The tool also suggests clays, such as beginner-friendly earthenware, tools, like ribbon knives, and budget kiln options by analyzing the design inputs.

Tool 2 Wonder AI Art Generator: Spark creative ideas "Wonder AI Art Generator" is a free iOS and Android mobile app that generates high-quality pottery designs. If you ever find yourself stuck on forms, prompt the app with requests like "10 unique coiled pottery vases in minimalist style", and it will spark new ideas. You can watch ads for unlimited use, or opt for a premium version. It is praised for its quick, detailed outputs to overcome blocks.

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Tool 3 Midjourney: Photorealistic pottery renders Midjourney is an AI tool available on Discord that offers photorealistic pottery renders from $10 per month. Just type commands like "imagine prompt: stoneware beaker with hand-painted floral patterns, porcelain finish, side view" and receive professional-level visuals. This way, potters can try out different shapes, colors, and engravings virtually before actually committing materials at home.

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Tool 4 ChatGPT with Glazy integration: Custom glaze recipes ChatGPT integrated with Glazy provides a platform where users can access more than 10,000 glaze recipes from Glazy.org at chat.openai.com or through GPT-4o for advanced use. By training it on existing recipes, such as "Generate a new matte turquoise glaze recipe based on these examples," it offers firing temperatures, material lists, and application tips customized to user needs.