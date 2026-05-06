How to build an eco-friendly lifestyle
What's the story
Adopting an eco-friendly lifestyle is now easier than ever with AI-powered tools that provide personalized guidance, track impacts, and optimize daily habits to minimize waste, energy consumption, and emissions. These tools make it easier to implement sustainable changes at home, on the road, and beyond. Here are five such specific AI tools that can help you make these eco-friendly lifestyle changes.
Tip 1
Google Maps eco-friendly routing
This Google Maps feature employs AI to examine traffic patterns, weather, and elevation data to provide drivers with routes that reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. Since it was introduced, it has helped save more than 1.1 million tons of CO2 per year in the US and Europe by directing people toward more efficient driving routes.
Tip 2
Ailuna app
By combining AI with behavioral science, Ailuna delivers weekly challenges, or dares, to build lasting eco-friendly habits, like saving water or reducing unnecessary purchases. The app personalizes these challenges based on user progress, making the transition to an eco-lifestyle both engaging and effective for users across the globe.
Tip 3
Gridcarbon app
This U.K.-based tool, GridCarbon, tracks the carbon intensity of electricity from the National Grid in real time with five-minute updates. Using advanced AI technology, it helps schedule high-energy tasks, like laundry, when emissions are lower. This directly helps reduce your household's carbon footprint by making sure that energy-intensive activities are conducted when the environmental harm is minimized.
Tip 4
IQAir app
IQAir uses AI to deliver live air quality rankings, and pollution maps to cities around the world. It sends hourly alerts on poor air conditions so that users can modify their outdoor activities accordingly. This promotes informed choices that save you from personal exposure while promoting cleaner living habits.
Tip 5
Plume Labs app
Powered by AI technology, Plume Labs provides hyper-local air pollution forecasts and maps that update every hour. This tool serves as a guide for users on when and where to travel or exercise in polluted areas, promoting healthier daily routines with a lower environmental impact. By offering real-time data, it enables people to make informed decisions about their outdoor activities, limiting exposure to harmful pollutants.