How to use AI for creative brainstorming

Brainstorming is an integral part of the creative process, but traditional methods can sometimes be a bit slow and uninspiring. Modern AI tools are changing the way teams generate, organize, and refine ideas. Here are five powerful AI tools that can take your next brainstorming session to the next level.

Tool 1 ChatGPT: Versatile thought partner ChatGPT makes for an excellent AI brainstorming partner. Powered by GPT-4, it acts as a conversational thought partner where you describe a problem, it ideates, and you fine-tune the direction together. Its power is in its flexibility across any domain or topic, and ability to explain the reasoning behind suggestions. You can even use Voice Mode for real-time conversations and upload images or files for more context.

Tool 2 Miro AI Assist: Visual collaboration For visually inclined teams, Miro AI Assist embeds AI capabilities right into its visual collaboration platform. The tool automatically generates sticky notes, organizes ideas into clusters, and summarizes sessions. Miro's real strength is keeping AI suggestions on a shared canvas, where all team members can see and interact with them in real time. It integrates with Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom.

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Tool 3 Ideamap: Purpose-built platform Ideamap is tailor-made for AI-assisted brainstorming. It combines visual mindmapping with AI generation on an infinite canvas for real-time team collaboration. The platform takes multiple input types—PDFs, audio files, and images—and turns them into visual maps, as well as generates related concepts without breaking your creative flow.

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Tool 4 Notion AI: Seamless workflow integration Notion AI works directly in your documents and databases to generate ideas without leaving your workspace. All the generated ideas remain within your current knowledge system, where you can refer to other documents for context. This seamless integration makes Notion especially useful for teams already using Notion for documentation.