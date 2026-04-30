This is how you can improve your communication skills
What's the story
Given how interconnected our world has become today, developing strong conversational abilities is a must, be it for professional networking, travel, or simply everyday social interactions. But, thanks to artificial intelligence, it has now become easier than ever to practice these skills in a low-pressure environment. Here are five AI tools that can help you build confidence and fluency in casual conversations.
Tip 1
ChatGPT - Versatile conversation practice
ChatGPT makes an incredibly accessible conversational practice tool. You can simulate real dialogues, request natural phrasing corrections, and practice scenarios like travel conversations or casual meet-ups. You can ask ChatGPT to respond only in English, and suggest ways to make your sentences sound more natural, giving direct feedback. This flexibility is perfect for improving day-to-day communication skills.
Tip 2
Google Gemini - Multimodal language practice
What makes Google Gemini truly special is its advanced multimodal capabilities, which go beyond the conventional text-based practice. Not only can you converse with Gemini through voice, but you can also work with image-based language prompts, making it ideal for practicing English in real-life situations. For conversational practice with visual and spoken elements integrated, Gemini offers a much more dynamic learning experience.
Tip 3
Replika - Casual AI Companion
Unlike other conversational practice tools, Replika offers a unique approach—an AI companion that chats just like a human. The tool adapts to your personality and helps you improve social and conversational English in a fun, pressure-free environment. This makes it particularly well-suited for those looking to practice everyday English without the stress of formal learning.
Tip 4
Speakly - Real-time speaking feedback
For those who are more concerned with speaking fluency and pronunciation, Speakly offers real-time coaching with voice recognition and a fluency score. The tool employs repeat-after-me exercises to build your confidence and deliver accent-neutral speech. This is particularly useful if you want to work on your spoken English with immediate, actionable feedback.
Tip 5
Sesame AI - Conversational Speech Partner
Sesame AI is different because of its Conversational Speech Model, which analyzes whole conversations instead of generating one-off responses. Just like a human, Sesame remembers context, adjusts its tone, and responds as a real conversation partner would. The tool is aimed at people who think and learn better with voice, making research and idea building more like a natural conversation than typing and reading.