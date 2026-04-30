These AI tools can make pet care easier than ever

Pet owners now have advanced AI tools at their disposal to monitor pet health, detect issues early, and connect with veterinary care. With these tools, it has become easier to keep your beloved furry friend healthy and happy. The following five AI-powered solutions stand out for their practical features and real-world use in 2025 and beyond.

#1 Petpace Smart Collar PetPace is a smart collar that continuously checks vital signs like temperature, pulse, respiration, heart rate variability, and behavior. Its AI engine picks up subtle changes or anomalies in pets' health. With GPS tracking to be aware of where the pet is, it allows for early intervention of dogs and cats by alerting owners about potential health problems before they turn serious.

#2 Petriage AI symptom checker Petriage provides a telehealth platform with a patented AI engine that analyzes pet symptoms with 97% accuracy. It analyzes the urgency of care needed and provides instant guidance, along with 24/7 vet support. The tool also offers digital check-ins and pharmacy services, making it ideal for quick home assessments when pet owners require immediate advice.

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#3 PupGuard Health Monitor The PupGuard Health Monitor is a wearable collar specifically designed for active dogs. It monitors real-time vital signs, behavior, activity levels, and out-of-home location data. The built-in AI processes this information to offer health insights, and issues alerts in case of irregularities. This makes it perfect for pet owners looking for a complete monitoring package for their pets when they are outdoors.

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#4 Maven AI-Vet Maven AI-Vet provides around-the-clock monitoring, with automated health alerts that are integrated seamlessly into veterinary clinics' systems. Veterinarians can access real-time data on pets' conditions for accurate diagnostics at home or in the clinic setting. This tool is trusted by professionals for its ability to provide high-level home monitoring, along with early detection capabilities.