Your old clothes might be useful again, thanks to AI

Textile waste is a huge problem, with the fashion industry producing more than 92 million tons each year. Much of this waste is sent to landfills. While industrial AI solutions are making recycling easier, the latest portable, home-friendly AI tools are looking to put the power in your hands. They aim at sorting, identification, processing to make circular practices easier at home. Here are five such AI-powered tools for at-home textile recycling.

Tool 1 Matoha portable fabric identifier The Matoha portable fabric identifier is a handheld scanner that employs near-infrared spectroscopy and AI algorithms to identify fiber types such as cotton, polyester, wool, and blends with high precision. The tool enables users to sort recyclables accurately by shining it on old clothes at home. It ensures pure inputs for DIY upcycling or local donation programs and handles mixed textiles efficiently.

Tool 2 Braid AI by Everbloom Braid AI by Everbloom is specifically tailored for protein-based wastes like wool, cashmere, and down. This AI model sorts and analyzes organic textile scraps according to source, condition, and composition. By scanning textiles through an app or web interface, it predicts how fiber would behave under the conditions of processing. It then suggests tweaks for small-scale melting or spinning into new yarns.

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Tool 3 AI-powered NIR spectroscopy apps AI-powered NIR spectroscopy apps, like TextileSort Mobile, use advanced industrial NIR technology to detect fiber composition with smartphone cameras. Being consumer-friendly, these apps can help users accurately sort textiles at home by scanning wardrobe waste items. They can identify over 45 fiber types with up to 95% accuracy, thus streamlining the process of recycling and repurposing old clothes for everyday consumers.

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Tool 4 Jasper's dye prediction neural network tool Jasper's dye prediction neural network tool predicts the color a wet-dyed fabric will turn as it dries, based on NC State research machine learning models. By inputting their own fabric scans and dye formulas into open-source adaptations of this tool, users can avoid the errors that ruin batches in their home dyeing projects.