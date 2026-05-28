Shopping for gifts? Try these AI tools 

Shopping for gifts can be a lot easier when AI does the brainstorming, filtering, and price-checking for you. Here are five current AI tools that can make your gift-shopping experience a whole lot calmer, faster, and personalized. They will help you with tailored suggestions based on your input, ensuring that you find the perfect gift without all the hassle of endless searching and comparing.

Tip 1 Amazon Rufus: Your budget-friendly assistant Rufus is Amazon's own built-in AI shopping assistant. It allows you to search for gift ideas with detailed prompts such as "birthday gift for a toddler under $15." This is especially useful if you already intend to shop on Amazon and are looking for quick, budget-friendly options. By narrowing down choices on the basis of specific criteria, Rufus streamlines the decision-making process.

Tip 2 Walmart Sparky: Deals and ideas in one place Sparky is Walmart's AI companion inside their app. It helps in planning your purchases, recommending items, and keeping you within your budget. This makes it ideal for shoppers looking for both gift ideas and deal-finding capabilities in one place. Plus, Sparky's integration with Walmart ensures that you have access to a wide range of products at competitive prices.

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Tip 3 GiftList Genie: Simplifying gift buying Overall, GiftList Genie is aimed at making the task of buying gifts easier with AI-generated ideas, current prices, and a list to save things for later. It is a quick and simple way to find appropriate gifts without having to look too much. Plus, the saving feature gives you the option to compare gifts over time before finalizing an idea.

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Tip 4 GiftAdvisor: A guided shopping experience GiftAdvisor employs smart AI, along with filters and quizzes, to narrow down gift ideas by recipient and occasion. As it links directly to stores, it can be handy when you are looking for a more guided shopping experience. The quizzes also help refine suggestions according to your personal preferences or specific events.