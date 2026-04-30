If you enjoy soothing music, keep reading

Therapeutic music composition utilizes AI tools to generate calming and mood-enhancing tracks that help you relax, reduce stress, and feel better emotionally. With these tools, you can quickly create soothing melodies, ambient soundscapes, or personalized compositions by simply entering your mood, tempo, or genre preferences. Here are five such AI tools, perfect for creating therapeutic music.

Tool 1 Aiva: Composing across genres Aiva (Artificial Intelligence Virtual Artist) is another tool that specializes in composing original music. The best part is that it can create tracks in different genres, such as ambient and orchestral styles for therapy. You can input parameters like mood or tempo and let the AI generate tracks with a built-in MIDI editor for adjustment. It helps create gentle and flowing pieces that promote calmness.

Tool 2 Soundraw: Beginner-friendly generator Soundraw is another easy-to-use generator, which creates royalty-free background music with the customization of mood, tempo, and theme. It is ideal for generating therapeutic tracks, such as soft instrumentals for meditation. The tool provides free, unlimited generation options to allow users to quickly experiment with relaxing vibes.

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Tool 3 Suno Ai: Full songs from text descriptions Suno AI produces entire songs based on text descriptions like "peaceful piano melody for relaxation." It creates matching vocals, lyrics, and instrumentals to suit serene moods. Considering its free plan gives 50 daily credits for 10 songs, it's perfect for therapeutic sessions requiring human-like, emotive audio.

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Tool 4 BandLab Songstarter: Overcoming creative blocks But, if you are still struggling with creative blocks, you can also use BandLab SongStarter. It allows you to roll virtual dice with mood options (morning, night) to create royalty-free melody starters (exportable as stems). This makes it easy to craft therapeutic loops in calming keys and BPMs.