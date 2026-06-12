Virtual communities: 5 AI tools for better engagement
What's the story
Virtual community engagement thrives when members feel heard, informed, and can participate easily. AI tools help community leaders create better content, respond swiftly, analyze feedback, and keep discussions active, without replacing human connection. These tools make virtual communities more efficient by offering support in various aspects, like moderation, content creation, and sentiment analysis.
Tool 1
Circle: All-in-one community platform
With its AI features for moderation, onboarding, member support, summaries, and content drafting, Circle provides a complete solution for online communities. It can flag rule-breaking posts and even assist in answering frequently asked questions. Plus, it generates discussion prompts or event follow-ups. All of this makes Circle a nice option for communities looking for one system to handle engagement seamlessly.
Tool 2
Glue Up AI Copilot: Streamlining communication
From creating engaging event pages and email campaigns to writing survey descriptions and campaign text blocks, Glue Up's AI Copilot helps with all of it. It is especially useful for virtual community groups that hold online events and send regular updates. By cutting down on manual writing efforts, while ensuring polished communication materials are produced quickly.
Tool 3
ChatGPT: Content drafting made easy
ChatGPT helps draft blog posts, social media updates, and other engagement content in no time. Community managers use it to brainstorm discussion topics or write announcements suited to the needs of different audiences. Its versatility makes sure the messages are well-received by different audience segments in the community.
Tool 4
Descript: Transforming conversations into content
Descript turns the recorded meetings or webinars into editable transcripts, along with some multimedia content. Its transcription feature makes it easy to create accessible recaps, which is extremely valuable for members who want to go through the sessions later. Text-to-speech capabilities further improve accessibility by offering audio versions of written material.
Tool 5
Brand24: Monitoring member sentiment
Brand24 fulfills the role of a social listening tool that keeps track of mentions across the web. It helps leaders follow member conversations, sentiments, and emerging concerns. With this proactive strategy, they can tackle trends before they grow into bigger issues, facilitating more responsive management of virtual communities.