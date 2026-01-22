6 games axed, 7 delayed: Ubisoft's big shake-up rocks fans

Ubisoft has announced a major restructuring effort, which includes the cancellation of six games and the closure of some studios. The most high-profile title to be scrapped is Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, which has been in development for years. Other canceled projects include three new intellectual properties (IPs), a mobile game, and an unannounced title that failed to meet Ubisoft's new "enhanced quality" standards.

Game delays Several games delayed to 2027 Along with the cancellations, Ubisoft has also pushed back the release of seven games into 2027. The delay is part of the company's effort to ensure that its new "enhanced quality" standards are met. Among these delayed titles is widely expected to be the Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag remake, although this has not been officially confirmed by Ubisoft.

Company restructuring Ubisoft's strategic shift and studio closures Ubisoft is also closing two studios, Ubisoft Stockholm and Ubisoft Halifax, as part of its restructuring. Other offices such as Ubisoft Abu Dhabi, RedLynx, and Massive are also going through restructurings with possible layoffs due to a "cost reduction program." The company has also announced that all teams will return to in-office work five days a week with an annual remote work allowance.

