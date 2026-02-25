64% US teens use AI chatbots, but parents aren't aware Technology Feb 25, 2026

A new Pew survey shows nearly two-thirds of US teens use AI chatbots—mostly for info and schoolwork, but 12% also reach out to them for emotional support.

Parents often underestimate this trend: while 64% of teens use these tools, only about half of parents think so, and just 18% are comfortable with chatbots giving emotional advice.

Higher-income families talk about AI more with their kids than lower-income ones.