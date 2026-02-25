64% US teens use AI chatbots, but parents aren't aware
A new Pew survey shows nearly two-thirds of US teens use AI chatbots—mostly for info and schoolwork, but 12% also reach out to them for emotional support.
Parents often underestimate this trend: while 64% of teens use these tools, only about half of parents think so, and just 18% are comfortable with chatbots giving emotional advice.
Higher-income families talk about AI more with their kids than lower-income ones.
Experts warn against emotional reliance on AI
Mental health experts worry about teens relying on AI for tough feelings. Dr. Amber Childs from Yale points out that these bots shouldn't replace real-life support.
After some tragic incidents linked to chatbot conversations, Character.AI has banned users under 18. Still, ChatGPT is among the chatbots used by teens.