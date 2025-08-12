Next Article
84% of Gen Z uses AI to understand news: Study
A new recent study by Google and Kantar shows that a huge 84% of Gen Z uses generative AI tools to make sense of news—whether that's translating, clarifying, or adding context.
For this digital-first generation, catching up on world events has become more interactive and tailored than ever.
Gen Z's news consumption habits
Gen Z isn't just scrolling—they're fact-checking too.
Nearly half don't trust unverified sources online, and about 43% double-check info before sharing it (especially when it comes to health or finance).
The study also found that those in non-metro areas are even more likely to verify sensitive news than their city counterparts.