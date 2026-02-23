A newly discovered comet will soon make a close solar approach
Heads up, skywatchers: a newly discovered sungrazer comet called C/2026 A1 (MAPS) is making a close approach to the Sun on April 4, 2026.
Discovered on 13 January 2026 by French amateur astronomers (the MAPS team) using telescopes at an observatory in Chile, this icy visitor's orbital period has not been specified.
It could be visible to the naked eye
It is expected to be visible in 8-10-inch telescopes by late March, but things get exciting in late March—especially if you're in the Southern Hemisphere.
If the comet survives its close brush with the Sun, there's a good chance it could be visible to the naked eye near perihelion (its closest point), possibly showing off a dramatic tail in the evening sky after April 4.
Keep an eye out as it crosses into Cetus!