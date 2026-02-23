A newly discovered comet will soon make a close solar approach

It could be visible to the naked eye

It is expected to be visible in 8-10-inch telescopes by late March, but things get exciting in late March—especially if you're in the Southern Hemisphere.

If the comet survives its close brush with the Sun, there's a good chance it could be visible to the naked eye near perihelion (its closest point), possibly showing off a dramatic tail in the evening sky after April 4.

Keep an eye out as it crosses into Cetus!