Did a Russian satellite try to hit a commercial spacecraft?
What's the story
A Russian satellite, Kosmos 2612, has come alarmingly close to a commercial Earth-observation satellite, Iceye-X36. The incident occurred on October 15 and saw the Russian spacecraft reduce its distance from Iceye-X36 from 350km to less than 5km within hours. This could mark the first time that one spacecraft approached another without permission, according to astrophysicist and space analyst Jonathan McDowell.
Strategic approach
Kosmos 2612 maintained its position by making minor adjustments
After its initial close approach, Kosmos 2612 maintained a position by making minor adjustments over the weekend.
The satellite came within about 500m of Iceye-X36 at one point during the event.
These maneuvers could have been intended to inspect or interfere with another spacecraft, LeoLabs said.
However, they don't necessarily indicate hostile intent, but show capabilities that could be used for intelligence collection or future counterspace operations.
Surveillance concerns
Possible close-in attempts by Russian military spacecraft since May
Since May, there have been indications that Russian military spacecraft may be trying to close in on Iceye-operated satellites.
This was reported by the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), a UK-based defense and security research organization.
The report comes amid fears of potential interference with Iceye's operations through jamming, an interference technique using radio noise to disrupt satellite communications.
Company statement
Iceye is aware of the situation and monitoring it
In light of these developments, Iceye has said it is aware of the situation and is closely monitoring it. The company also emphasized that its constellation architecture is designed for continuity and resilience. However, a spokesperson from Iceye declined to comment further on the matter.