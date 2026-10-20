Did a Russian satellite try to hit a commercial spacecraft?

After its initial close approach, Kosmos 2612 maintained a position by making minor adjustments over the weekend.

The satellite came within about 500m of Iceye-X36 at one point during the event.

These maneuvers could have been intended to inspect or interfere with another spacecraft, LeoLabs said.

However, they don't necessarily indicate hostile intent, but show capabilities that could be used for intelligence collection or future counterspace operations.