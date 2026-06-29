Aadhaar app may soon speed ID checks at select airports
Technology
You may soon breeze through select airports using the Aadhaar app for digital ID checks: no more digging around for paper copies.
The app lets you prove who you are right from your phone, making airport entry quicker and keeping your information secure.
Link mobile number to Aadhaar
Just link your mobile number to your Aadhaar, download the app, and make sure your phone is charged.
Your details are only shared with your OK, so privacy stays in your hands.
While this makes things smoother at many airports, keep an eye on airline rules since some may still ask for extra ID.