Aaka Space to launch India's 1st underwater astronaut training mission

Aaka Space blends science psychology design

Training underwater lets astronauts practice things like spacewalks and equipment handling in a safe but challenging setting.

Aaka Space has already worked on cool projects like the Ladakh Human Analogue Mission, where it simulated operational and psychological conditions similar to extraterrestrial environments.

Founder Aastha Jhala highlights that this program brings together science, psychology, and design to really understand how people handle life in extreme places (stress, sleep cycles, teamwork), all crucial before heading to actual space.