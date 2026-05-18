Aaka Space to launch India's 1st underwater astronaut training mission
Aaka Space, an Indian space startup, is gearing up to launch the country's first underwater astronaut training mission later this year.
The idea? To create a habitat that mimics spacelike conditions (think microgravity and living in tight quarters) to help astronauts prepare for long missions.
This project ties into India's bigger space dreams, including ISRO's Gaganyaan mission and plans for its own space station.
Aaka Space blends science psychology design
Training underwater lets astronauts practice things like spacewalks and equipment handling in a safe but challenging setting.
Aaka Space has already worked on cool projects like the Ladakh Human Analogue Mission, where it simulated operational and psychological conditions similar to extraterrestrial environments.
Founder Aastha Jhala highlights that this program brings together science, psychology, and design to really understand how people handle life in extreme places (stress, sleep cycles, teamwork), all crucial before heading to actual space.