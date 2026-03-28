Accenture and Anthropic launch Cyber AI using Claude for cybersecurity
Technology
Accenture has teamed up with Anthropic to roll out Cyber AI, a new tool that uses the Claude AI model to boost cybersecurity.
The idea is to make security operations smarter and faster by using AI at every stage, from designing systems to detecting and responding to threats.
Agent Shield monitors AI agents
Cyber AI comes with Agent Shield, which keeps an eye on AI agents in real time and helps companies stay within safe risk limits.
With cyber risks from AI on the rise (as flagged by the World Economic Forum's 2026 report), this tool has already helped cut down scan times and improved internal testing.
It's even been put to work by a Fortune 500 company for managing identity systems at scale.