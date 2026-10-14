Accenture and Workday launch forward-deployed engineering to speed AI adoption

This partnership isn't just about speed; it's also about making sure humans and AI collaborate smoothly for real business impact.

By blending Accenture's large-scale experience with Workday's technology teams, the program will use feedback from real clients to keep improving.

As chair and CEO of Accenture, Julie Sweet put it, "AI is fundamentally changing work, the workforce and how organizations operate," said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO of Accenture, while co-founder, CEO and chair, Workday Aneel Bhusri says it's time to move from just experimenting with AI to actually making it part of everyday operations.