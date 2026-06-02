Acer debuts 4 TravelMate laptops, P6 14 AI is Copilot+

TravelMate models offer OLED and MIL-STD

The P6 14 AI offers OLED or IPS displays, up to a massive 64GB of RAM, Intel Arc graphics, Wi-Fi 7 support, plus handy AI tools for video calls.

If you like flexibility, the P2 Spin 14 has a touchscreen with stylus support and can last up to an impressive 18.5 hours on a charge.

The X2 models are built tough (MIL-STD certified), pack high-res screens, speedy SSD storage (up to 1TB), and more AI features for work or play.

These new laptops start rolling out in August, September, and later in the year.