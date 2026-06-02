Acer debuts 4 TravelMate laptops, P6 14 AI is Copilot+
Acer just dropped four fresh TravelMate laptops, the P6 14 AI, P2 Spin 14, X2 15, and X2 14, geared toward enterprise and SMB users who want smart features, strong security, and long battery life.
The big highlight? The P6 14 AI is Acer's Copilot+ PC and brings Intel's latest Core Ultra Series 3 chips to the lineup.
TravelMate models offer OLED and MIL-STD
The P6 14 AI offers OLED or IPS displays, up to a massive 64GB of RAM, Intel Arc graphics, Wi-Fi 7 support, plus handy AI tools for video calls.
If you like flexibility, the P2 Spin 14 has a touchscreen with stylus support and can last up to an impressive 18.5 hours on a charge.
The X2 models are built tough (MIL-STD certified), pack high-res screens, speedy SSD storage (up to 1TB), and more AI features for work or play.
These new laptops start rolling out in August, September, and later in the year.