Acer launches 3 Predator Helios Neo 16 laptops in India

Acer just launched three new Predator Helios Neo 16 gaming laptops in India, perfect for anyone who wants serious power for games or creative work.

The lineup includes the Helios Neo 16S AI, Helios Neo 16 AI, and Helios Neo 16, all featuring Intel processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series graphics, and high-refresh-rate displays.

Prices start at ₹2,42,990, with cash back offers up to ₹10,000.