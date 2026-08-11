Acer launches 3 Predator Helios Neo 16 laptops in India
Acer just launched three new Predator Helios Neo 16 gaming laptops in India, perfect for anyone who wants serious power for games or creative work.
The lineup includes the Helios Neo 16S AI, Helios Neo 16 AI, and Helios Neo 16, all featuring Intel processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series graphics, and high-refresh-rate displays.
Prices start at ₹2,42,990, with cash back offers up to ₹10,000.
Helios 16S OLED and AI RTX5080
The compact Helios Neo 16S AI rocks a slim metal body and a sharp OLED display with a smooth 165Hz refresh rate.
If you want maximum performance, the flagship Helios Neo 16 AI packs an Intel Core Ultra 9 chip and NVIDIA RTX 5080 GPU, great for top-tier gaming.
You can grab these laptops at Acer stores or online on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance, and Vijay Sales.