Acer launches new laptops in India from ₹39,999 to ₹2,82,990
Acer just rolled out a fresh set of laptops in India, covering everything from gaming beasts to sleek work machines.
Prices start at ₹39,999 for the Aspire 3 and go all the way up to ₹2,82,990 for the top-end Predator Helios Neo 16 AI.
If you're eyeing a Predator, some models even come with up to ₹10,000 cashback.
Nitro 5 Helios Neo 16 laptops
Gamers get the Nitro 5 and Predator Helios Neo 16: both pack high-refresh-rate displays, up to an Intel Core i7-14650HX or Intel Core i9-14900HX processors, and powerful NVIDIA RTX graphics (up to RTX 5070).
You can spec them with up to 32GB RAM and serious storage, plus advanced cooling keeps things smooth during long sessions.
For professionals or anyone who wants something lighter, there's Aspire Pro (just 1.3kg with a solid battery life) and Swift Pro with an optional WUXGA OLED display and plenty of power for on-the-go use.