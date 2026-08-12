Acer launches new laptops in India from ₹39,999 to ₹2,82,990

Acer just rolled out a fresh set of laptops in India, covering everything from gaming beasts to sleek work machines.

Prices start at ₹39,999 for the Aspire 3 and go all the way up to ₹2,82,990 for the top-end Predator Helios Neo 16 AI.

If you're eyeing a Predator, some models even come with up to ₹10,000 cashback.