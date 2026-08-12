Acer launches Swift Pro in Delhi for AI ready multitasking
Technology
Acer just dropped its Swift Pro laptop in India at the Next@Acer India 2026 event in Delhi, and it's built for serious multitasking.
Powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 and Ultra 7 H-series processors, this lightweight machine is aimed at creators, users needing productivity, content creation, multitasking, and other demanding workloads, and anyone who needs AI-ready performance on the go.
Swift Pro includes Intel Arc graphics
The Swift Pro sports a sharp 14-inch WUXGA display (with an OLED option for extra pop), Intel Arc graphics, up to 32GB of RAM, and a speedy 1TB SSD.
You get Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a full HD webcam with privacy shutter, fingerprint power button, backlit keyboard, and a flexible 180-degree hinge, all packed into a slim body that comes in two cool blue shades.