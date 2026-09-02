This Acer gaming handheld can transform into a tiny laptop
What's the story
Acer has unveiled a new concept device, the Project DualPlay Mini, a unique blend of a laptop and handheld gaming console. The device is primarily aimed at Windows gamers and features an 8-inch screen. It comes with analog sticks, D-pad, Xbox-style ABXY face buttons, and two triggers on each shoulder in its default configuration.
Innovative features
The device features a 'flip-and-swivel design'
The DualPlay Mini stands out with its "flip-and-swivel design," which lets you open the device and swivel the screen to align it with a compact, backlit mini keyboard.
This feature makes it a potential backup option for travelers who want to carry one device instead of two.
The appeal of playing keyboard-friendly PC games on a Steam Deck-sized device is also hard to ignore.
Tech specs
It runs on an Intel chip
Though the DualPlay Mini is just a concept and Acer hasn't revealed much about its internal specs, we do know that it runs on an Intel chip.
It also features a dual-fan cooling design similar to the Predator Atlas 8, but with thinner blades on the metal element.
The device has two USB-C ports at the back, one of which supports Thunderbolt connectivity.